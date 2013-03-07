Kate Moss to star in George Michael's new music video!

Kate Moss is set to rock out in the video for George Michael's new single White Light

After an eight-year hiatus, George Michael will make his musical comeback in August with a little help from Kate Moss.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS PICS

He revealed the news of the collaboration over Twitter saying: "The video you are waiting for is choc full of serious eye candy, and believe it or not, I'm not talking about me!"

"Oh and by the way, in the video, a certain supermodel (our Kate) saves my life," he continued.

With her rock star husband, Jamie Hince, and previous starring roles in videos for Primal Scream and The White Stripes, Kate's got no shortage of experience to draw on for the role.

By Hayley Spencer