Kate Moss to create vintage fragrance

If you’ve already bagged Kate Moss’s newest Topshop line and you’re wondering what’s next, come September, you will be able to wear a hint of Kate’s iconic individual style by way of her newest perfume.

Inspired by her love of pieces from times gone by, the model-turned-designer is set to release a new perfume, Vintage by Kate Moss, adding to her now successful fragrance wardrobe.

Kate has perfected the modern interpretation of vintage classics, be it in her personal style or in her must-have collections for Topshop... Vintage by Kate Moss will do the same. It's a blend of fruity and floriental notes combining white freesia, fresh mandarins and the rich scent of jasmine and almond flower with base notes of vanilla.

Kate loves vintage pieces because, she says, "they not only have a remarkable beauty but also an innate sense of history. And yet vintage items can be reinvented with a modern twist to make them very relevant today."

The ultra-feminine bottle of her latest offering is inspired by packaging of those in the 1920s and 30s. Expect an eye-catching design with plenty of old-time glamour about it. A sparkling jewel-like glass cap, and a mix of smoky-quartz and jade in colour, finished off with an exquisite rose-gold collar around the neck.

Available to buy from September 14th in all good department stores and chemists, retailing from £23 to £34.

By Courtney Pallett