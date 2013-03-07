Kate Moss takes style inspiration from Alexa Chung

Kate Moss and Alexa Chung have both been spotted sporting Bella Freud 1970 jumper, styling it up in their own individual ways.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS PICTURES

We first fell in love with Bella Freud’s latest must-have when we spotted Alexa Chung front row in the intarsia sweater at the Simone Rochia catwalk show during London Fashion Week SS13. The style maven kept her look pared-down, teaming her knit with skinny jeans, tousled bob hairstyle and a khaki jacket.

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG PICTURES

A few months on, and Kate Moss was spotted wearing the same Bella Freud 1970 jumper with her favourite leopard print winter coat out in London. Working her signature style to a T, the supermodel paired it with black skinny trousers and black lace-up boots for an effortlessly chic daytime look. A bright yellow clutch added a dressed-up edge!

SHOP NEW SEASON KNITWEAR

Who do you think wins the Bella Freud fashion battle? Tell us on Twitter !