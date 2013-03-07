Kate Moss steps out at Help For Heroes party

Kate Moss jetted back from Paris Fashion Week to show her support at a Help For Heroes charity event in London last night

It's fair to say Ms Moss has had a jam packed calendar in the last few weeks, jetting between London and Paris to catch her pick of the fashion week shows and launching her latest range for Longchamp. But the schedule didn't let up last night as she made time to hang out at Harry's Bar in London for a Help For Heroes party.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS PICTURE HERE

After displaying a penchant for head-to-toe black of late, she changed up her look with a very boho plunging flower-print maxi and topped things off with a simple up-do and feline flicked eyes.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS HAIRSTYLES HERE

Kate joined Topshop boss and event organiser, Philip Green along with guests including Tess Daily, Vernon Kay and Piers Morgan for dinner followed by an auction.

We wonder if Kate joined in on the bidding!

By Hayley Spencer