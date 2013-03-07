Kate Moss models a mac to manage the rain

Kate Moss saw the storms off with effortless style out and about in London

With wedding plans in full swing, Kate Moss managed to go about her day’s duties come rain or shine in a trendy belted trench teamed with her favourite accessory of the moment, the floppy fedora.

SEE KATE AT GLASTONBURY

Spotted in London’s Notting Hill, Kate kept about her business in her trademark black skinny jeans and completed her outfit with lace-up stiletto boots.

DAY-TO-NIGHT CELEB STYLE

But will Kate go for a conventional wedding dress? In a turn of events not dissimilar to the April wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William, we’ll have to wait and see!