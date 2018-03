Kate Moss showed off her dance moves as she DJed at the Prada 24 Hour Museum party

Spinning the decks for the fashion elite in Paris, Kate Moss showed off some serious dance moves at the Prada 24 Hour Museum party.

MORE KATE MOSS PICTURES

Entertaining the crowds to floor-filler classics from Madonna, Primal Scream, Grace Jones and Donna Summer, Kate partied with the VIP crowd 'til the small hours.

Out in Paris for the Couture shows, Kate's been busy recently as the face of Mango's new Spring Summer 2012 campaign.

LATEST CELEBRITY PICTURES!