Kate Moss hits London Fashion Week

Kate Moss steps out for the first day of London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week kicked off today - and Kate Moss is the first celebrity on the scene, taking in the Hakaan A/W 2010 show.

Kate channelled her usual blend of street cool, rocking gorgeous patent shoe boots with black tights and bottom-skimming micro-shorts.

The model finished the look with a chain-detail leather flat cap.

Kate put in a scene-stealing performance at last night's star-studded Fashion For Relief Haiti catwalk, which also saw Nicola Roberts, Amanda Holden, Geri Halliwell and a host of celebs take to the runway in aid of helping Haiti.

A charity auction took place after the show, which raised £1 million for the Haiti cause, and Sir Phillip Green snapped up Kate's Alexander McQueen gown for a cool £100,000.

Looking forward to seeing more London Fashion Week celeb style!

By Ruth Doherty