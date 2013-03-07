Kate Moss heads up the guest list at star-studded W Hotel Party

Florence Welch, Kate Moss, Agyness Deyn and more enjoyed a post-Fashion Week night out at the new W Hotel in Leicester Square last night for menswear designer James Small

With fashion week coming to a close on monday, you might have thought the Brit fashion pack would be hanging up their party shoes and taking a rest after the grueling schedule, but it seems there's no stopping them!

Agyness Deyn has been spotted everywhere from front row at Henry Holland to Giles and she was out to party for W with fellow show-goer Pixie Geldof.

After debuting her new collection for Longchamp the previous night, Kate Moss was spotted making her entrance with one of the bags in question tucked neatly under her shaggy vintage fur coat.

Kate Moss was out to support the new film from James Small by Jamie Hince and Tom Beard which was filmed at her home in the Cotswolds. The film showcases James Small’s new menswear collection along with a bespoke belt designed for the W London Insider.

Heading up the host of musical stars was Florence Welch also dressed in vintage for the occasion in a cute nude shirtdress and ballet pumps.

It seems the party spirit won't be abating any time soon!

By Hayley Spencer