Sporting tousled blonde locks, sultry eye make-up and a ripped and studded denim dress, Kate Moss looks as good as ever.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS PICS HERE

The shot shows Kate reclining on a white sofa with two male models and is the latest in a series of adverts the supermodel has done since being signed up by the designer brand two years ago.

Kate, who turns 36 in two weeks, has been enjoying the winter sun over the New Year in Thailand with boyfriend Jamie Hince.

SEE MORE STARS ON HOLIDAY HERE

By Georgie Hindle