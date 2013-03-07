Kate Moss follows in Pippa Middleton’s footsteps

Kate Moss follows in Pippa Middleton’s footsteps
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Kate Moss hits Pippa Middleton’s favourite nightspot, Loulou’s, with Jamie Hince

While it’s been open for less than six months, Loulou’s private members club in Mayfair has become one of Pippa Middleton’s favourite haunts but Kate Moss and Jamie Hince were its latest A-list attendees.

Spotted outside the club, the handsome pair worked evening ensembles with Kate topping a petrol-effect top and black trews with a shaggy coat and Jamie buttoning up his velvet tux jacket.

