Kate Moss celebrates her new book with two stylish outfits!

Supermodel Kate Moss wowed in animal print and a golden gown at the launch of her new book…

The guest of honour at the launch of Kate Moss by Rizzoli, Kate herself worked two fabulous outfits as she signed copies of the book for her fans.

Starting with a demure look for the model, Kate chose a Marc Jacobs leopard print midi dress as she flashed a copy of the book showing an image on its cover of the fledging Kate Moss.

A quick dress swap later and Mossy sipped CIROC Ultra - Premium Vodka cocktails and partied with celeb pals including Marc Jacobs, Florence Welch, Stella McCartney, and of course hubby Jamie Hince, looking every inch the super that she is in a gold lame vintage dress.