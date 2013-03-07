Kate Moss and TakeThat sing karaoke together!

As Take That launch their Playstation karaoke game, they welcomed pals Kate Moss, Pixie Geldof, James Corden and Rachel Stevens for a celebrity sing off…

Last night we discovered Kate Moss is a fully signed up Take That fan as she joined Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Howard Donald for the celebrity launch party of their very own PlayStation 3 SingStar game.

Moss was joined by her BFF and celeb hairdresser James Brown and the pair got involved in the celebration, cracking out some moves to the Take That tracks on the dancefloor.

Gary Barlow lead the sing along, belting out the band's biggest hits at the Tabernacle bar in Notting Hill. The rest of the band joined him on stage as did Gavin and Stacey star, James Corden.

Pixie Geldof got involved with the SingStar action and former S Club star, Rachel Stevens arrived hand in hand with handsome new hubby, Alex Bourne. The singer looked on-trend in satement shouldered top and outsized quilted clutch bag.

And Take That weren't the only musos in the house – Mercury music prize winner, Speech Debelle was also in attendance.

All in all, a good night had by all… We know what we want for Christmas… Take That's SingStar game!

By Pat McNulty

