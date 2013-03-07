Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell party in India

Naomi Campbell went all out to celebrate boyfriend Vladimir Doronin’s 50th birthday by throwing a lavish bash in Jodhpur, India, and all her A-list fashion pals, including Kate Moss, Karolina Kurkova, Eva Herzigova and more, were on the guest list.

Hosted in an incredible 15th century fort, the interior was decorated to resemble a 1930s Art Deco nightclub and the guests came suitably dressed with Kate Moss opting for a gold, embroidered gown and smokey eyes and Eva Herzigova decorating her hair with Indian jewels.

And Naomi Campbell went all out draped in plumes of feathers with a bejeweled headdress and ruby red lips. Wow!

