Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell bare all on this month’s cover of Love magazine

The two supermodels join six other current fashion icons in identical poses for the magazine shoot

Widely regarded as two of the most iconic ladies in the fashion industry Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell stripped off for a special edition of the biannual magazine Love.

The eight covers depict eight supermodels, all nude, in exactly the same pose.

Daria Werbowy, Lara Stone, Janeil Williams, Natalia Vodianova, Kristen McMenamy and Amber Valletta joined Kate and Namoi for the shoot.

The ladies were chosen as they represent the ideal of beauty in fashion today.

Love editor, Katie Grand, said: ‘For this issue of LOVE, we took eight women who are generally acknowledged as the most beautiful in the world, got them to show off their bodies — widely regarded as the most perfect in the world — and photographed them all in exactly the same position for the cover.

‘We did this to show how much they differed physically from one another, which is why we also printed their measurements,’ Katie told Vogue.com.

The magazine, which goes on sale next Monday, contains a 40-page shoot featuring the supermodels in all their glory.

We can’t wait to get our hands on that issue.

By Georgie Hindle