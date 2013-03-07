Kate Moss and Jamie Hince enjoy a romantic weekend!

Married life clearly agrees with Kate Moss and Jamie Hince who've been spotted looking loved-up over the weekend…

Taking a stroll through their new neighbourhood - Highgate in north London - Kate Moss and Jamie Hince looked closer than ever as they enjoyed the Bank Holiday weekend.

Holding a huge bouquet of spring blooms, Jamie walked arm-in-arm with model wife Kate along with Kate's daughter Lila Grace. Their pair looked super stylish, with Kate sporting a fluffy wool jacket over skinny black jeans and a striped top.

And they still love going out too! The pair were spotted yesterday leaving La Bodega Negra in Soho with a group of pals. Kate upped the glam ante in a stunning gold jacket with fur trim teamed with stiletto Christian Louboutin heels, while Jamie opted for a camel overcoat.

