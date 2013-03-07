Kate Moss and Gwen Stefani play dress up for Halloween

Face paint, fake blood and a frightening fancy dress code was on the cards for Kate Moss, Jamie Hince and Gwen Stefani last night as they got in a spooky mood for Jonathan Ross’ annual Halloween party.

WATCH KATE MOSS INTERVIEW

Swapping her blonde locks for long black tresses, Kate Moss went for a Morticia Adams-style ensemble complete with blood red lips and a fake eye lashes. With one hand holding a toffee apple, Kate kept her other hand to hold onto hubby Jamie Hince in a maroon fur-trimmed jacket.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!

Gwen Stefani, meanwhile, went for a terrifying twist on a Grease theme wearing a Pink Lady costume but with a fake gash wound to her head.

What did you dress up as for Halloween? Tell us on Twitter!