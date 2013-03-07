Kate Middleton's Whistles effect

Kate Middleton's high street fashion choices are an instant sell-out; she's been responsible for numerous waiting lists, put LK Bennett's Sledge heels on the fashion map and caused Reiss' website to crash after wearing their Shola dress to meet the Obamas, and Whistles Chief Executive Jane Shepherdson has now said that thanks to Kate the brand has gained international acclaim.

SEE MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICS

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Whistles blouse for her official engagement photoshoot and a printed dress by the high street fashion store at the Olympic Closing Ceremony, cementing its status as one of her favourite labels.

SEE MORE CELEBS IN HIGH STREET

According to Jane Shepherdson, the Kate effect hasn't necessarily sent their sales soaring: "It’s not going to turn us into a success overnight because she wears it. Fortunately, she looks great in it and it’s a great advert, but no more than that." But, she is great news for the brand's reputation outside of Britain: "It raises profile, it’s great, we get known in countries we’re not known in."

Do you love Kate's affordable fashion? Tell us on Twitter.

WATCH KATE'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS BELOW