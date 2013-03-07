Kate Middleton wows in Reiss, Issa and Joseph on Canada leg of Royal Tour

It’s been a stylish weekend for Kate Middleton as her Royal Tour got underway in Canada. See all Kate's wardrobe hits here...

Kate Middleton and Prince William hit the second day of their Royal Tour to North American to celebrate Canada Day in Quebec, and with a red maple leaf fascinator by Lock & Co’s Sylvia Fletcher, Kate caused a national frenzy. Of even greater excitement though was Kate’s choice to team the symbolic hat with the white Reiss Nannette dress worn in the couple’s official engagement photos.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON PICS FROM THE ROYAL TOUR

After attending a citizenship ceremony to mark Canada’s birthday, the newlyweds closed the day’s celebrations at the Evening National Canada Day in Ottawa for which Kate changed into a vibrant magenta Issa dress teamed with black courts and accessorised with the diamond maple leaf broach given to the Queen on her visit to Canada in 1939.

KATE MIDDLETON STAR STYLE

With a tree planting ceremony and a cooking workshop on the cards, Kate chose a tailored grey dress by Catherine Walker for the couple’s third day in Canada. A Hobbs clutch and Tabitha Simmons courts were swapped for chef’s whites on arrival at the Institut de Tourisme et D’Hotellerie du Quebec, but Kate was all smiles with her Chelsea blowdry still in tact.

KATE AND PIPPA STYLE-OFF

Another day, another city and it was another Erdem dress for Kate’s arrival in Montreal, the designer’s native city. Wearing the same LK Bennett pumps worn with the brunette beauties previous Erdem number, Kate looked stunning. Back in Quebec and Kate was back in white wearing a sleeveless Joseph frock for an appearance in Levis.

Watch this space for the latest from the Royal tour!

By Sarah Smith