Kate Middleton works Mulberry at the Natural History Museum

Scoring another style hit, Kate Middleton worked a Mulberry dress and a new hairstyle at an event in London…

All eyes were on Kate Middleton at the opening of the new Treasures collection at the Natural History Museum, where she sported a bold green Mulberry dress alongside a new hairstyle!

Channelling an oh-so-retro look, Kate took the opportunity to debut a new 'do – a '70s esque side fringe, which worked perfectly alongside her bell sleeved dress.

And of course the style savvy Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in her emerald green dress before, first debuting the Mulberry look last November to launch the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Speaking at the event Kate Middleton said, “The Natural History Museum has a very special place in the heart of this nation. William and I are just two of millions of people who have passed through these doors, and marvelled at the spectacular wonders of the natural world, housed in this beautiful gallery”