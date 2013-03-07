Kate Middleton works a chic MaxMara coat on visit to Cambridge

Just as we're reeling from the Duchess of Cambridge's stylish efforts for her visit to the Natural History Museum yesterday, she's gone and scored another fashion hit on a trip to Cambridge today.

The latest date in their busy events calendar in the run up to Christmas saw Kate Middleton and Prince William take the train from Kings Cross to Cambridge after an overnight stay at nearby the central London station.

The royal couple were greeted in Cambridge by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Hugh Duberly and his wife Sally, ahead of a visit to the Guildhall to meet a group of cub scouts.

It's the fist time the Duke and Duchess have visited the county since receiving their titles, and Kate didn't fail to pay her respects with a suitably chic outfit.

We've seen her recycle some of her favourite outerwear of late, and for this occasion she opted for a ladylike MaxMara nude funnel-neck coat, featuring delicate bow belt. Peeping out underneath was a leopard dress - which we're sure we'll see in its full glory later - and she completed the look with her favourite Aquatalia ankle boots and her bouncy new '70s inspired hairstyle.

We're sure the rapturous applause that greeted the couple was enough to assure Kate she nailed it with her latest look.

By Hayley Spencer