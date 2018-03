The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wore a blue Reiss dress to make her first solo public speech this week.

Proving that even royals share clothes, Kate Middleton wore a blue Reiss dress borrowed from mum Carole Middleton, to make her first public address yesterday.

She teamed the double-breasted blue dress with a thick black belt, black courts and this season’s boxy clutch to visit The Treehouse Hospice in Ipswich.

Finishing the look with the diamond and sapphire drop earrings that match her engagement ring, Kate got her hands dirty as she planted a tree for the hospice.