Kate Middleton wears plaid Alexander McQueen suit on a visit to St Andrew's

Kate Middleton worked plaid separates by Alexander McQueen as she paid a visit to her former prep school, St Andrew's

It's been a busy week for Kate Middleton, as her and Prince William have been on royal duty with a visit to the Natural History Museum and their first trip to Cambridge since taking their titles after the county. Today, appropriately on St Andrew's day, the Duchess of Cambridge went solo, going back to school to her former prep school of the same name.

WATCH KATE ARRIVING IN CAMBRIDGE

Kate Middleton spent nine years at the school, from age four to 13, and gave a speech sharing her fond memories of her time there, noting how it had spurred her love of sport. "It was while I was here at school that I realised my love of sport. Sport has been a huge part of my life, and I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunities I had to get outside and play in such wonderful open spaces," she shared.

The Duchess of Cambridge then enjoyed a private tour of the school before watching the children play some traditional games to mark St Andrew's day.

SEE MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICS

For the occasion Kate matched in nicely with the pupils' plaid uniform, wearing a matching green checked peplum jacket and circle skirt by Alexander McQueen, suede over-the-knee boots added a sleek finish. It's clear the Duchess has now got to grips with her new fringed hairstyle, as it was perfectly preened into bouncy waves.

We're sure we'll be seeing plenty more style hits from Kate in the run up to Christmas.

Follow InStyle on Twitter for all the latest celebrity news.