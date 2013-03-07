Kate Middleton wears MaxMara maternity wear

All eyes were on Kate Middleton yesterday as she stepped out on her second Royal engagement since her pregnancy was announced, wearing a MaxMara wrap dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of wrap dresses, including the famous Issa dress she wore to announce her engagement, and the printed grey wrap was the perfect partner to her petite baby bump.

Giving her favourite L.K.Bennett Sledge heels a break, Kate wore a pair of blue suede pumps from House of Fraser, and a delicate diamond pendant from Asprey. Forgoing a coat, Kate was the vision of health, tanned from her recent break in Mustique.