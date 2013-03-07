Kate Middleton wears Diane von Furstenberg at Remembrance Day Service

Kate Middleton chose a Diane von Furstenberg coat and Philip Treacy hat to pay her respects on Remembrance Sunday

A solemn Kate Middleton wore a Diane von Furstenberg coat to observe two minutes silence at the Cenotaph yesterday, representing the Royal family at the annual Remembrance Day Service.

Wearing the embellished collar coat, which she wore at the service last year, the Duchess of Cambridge watched husband Prince William lay a wreath of poppies on behalf of the RAF.

Although style savvy Kate chose to re-wear last year’s coat, she swapped up her headgear, wearing a bow embellished Philip Treacy hat, bow gloves by Black and drop pearl earrings. Finishing her look was a simple crystal poppy, to show her support for the sober occasion.

