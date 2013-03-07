Kate Middleton wears ALICE by Temperley at Team GB reception!

Kate Middleton wears ALICE by Temperley to an Olympics reception at Buckingham Palace.

She was Team GB’s biggest celebrity supporter at the Olympics and Paralympics, so it was only fitting that Kate Middleton welcomed British athletes to an Olympics reception at Buckingham Palace.

Working a belted ALICE by Temperley floral dress, Kate rounded off her look with suede Jimmy Choo pumps to greet athletes including Jessica Ennis, Sir Chris Hoy, double gold medallist Mo Farah and Ben Ainslie.

Alice Temperley is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite British fashion designers, but this '70s style dress is a new look for Kate. Do you like Kate’s latest look? Tell us on Twitter!