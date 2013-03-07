Kate Middleton voted Britain’s most naturally beautiful woman!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been crowned Britain’s most naturally beautiful woman.

Kate Middleton has hit the top spot in a poll of naturally beautiful celebrities, scoring 16 per cent of the vote in a public poll!

GET THE LATEST KATE MIDDLETON NEWS ON THE GO

Taking first place for her natural English beauty, other celebrities who joined the Duchess of Cambridge in the top ten were actresses Keira Knightley and Emma Watson, as well as songstress Cheryl Cole and Olympic gold medalist Jessica Ennis.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

And scooping tenth place was Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, who recently wowed with four different looks at the release of her new book Celebrate.