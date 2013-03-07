Kate Middleton to tour Cambridge

Kate Middleton has just added an official tour of Cambridge to her pre Christmas diary…

We'll be on wardrobe watch in the next few weeks to see Kate Middleton's fashion hits in the run up to Christmas, so we're excited to learn she's just added another set of dates to her schedule.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her hubby Prince William will make their first official joint visit to Cambridge, the city from which they take their royal titles, on 28 November 2012.

The Duke and Duchess' engagements will include a trip to Cambridge University, where they'll attend a reception at the Guildhall and Senate House.

The Royal couple will also make various charity visits, including a trip to Peterborough City Hospital and will sample the city's musical talents by watching a music and dance presentation at The Manor School.

With an outing to the rugby in Cardiff and the opening of the Treasures gallery at the Natural History Musuem planned in the mean time, we can look forward to plenty of stunning fashion from Ms Middleton.

