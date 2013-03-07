Kate Middleton to share Diamond Jubilee photos

Kate Middleton will be sharing personal snaps from her trip to the Borneo Jungle online

Tomorrow, we'll be able to see the world through the lens of Kate Middleton, as her personal photos from her trip to the Borneo Jungle with Prince William during the Diamond Jubilee are set to be revealed online.

The pics will appear on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official website: dukeandduchessofcambridge.org.

Before taking her royal title, Kate Middleton was the official photographer for her parents' Party Pieces website, so we can expect a professional eye to be evident in the snaps.

The album will feature wildlife shots of the couple's visit to the Research Station at Danum Valley.

To keep our appetites for all things royal abated, today, a photo diary of Wills' typical day as Flight Lieutenant Wales with the RAF Search and Rescue Force in Anglesey has been posted.

Keep your eyes peeled for Kate's snaps to join them.

