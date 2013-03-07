Kate Middleton: steal her style!

Want to get the Kate Middleton look? Here’s how…

Kate Middleton knows how to dress for any event, and this weekend’s Remembrance Day outfit was perfectly on par for the sober occasion.

But the Duchess of Cambridge knows it’s all in the accessories, finishing her look by adding a pair of chic bow gloves to her Diane von Furstenberg coat.

Her cute satin gloves can be yours for just £38 from luxury accessories brand Black, and we think they’ll pep up your winter wardrobe perfectly.

