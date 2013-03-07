Kate Middleton shares personal travel photos!

Kate Middleton was obviously keen to take in every moment of her trip to the Borneo jungle during the royal couple’s Diamond Jubilee tour and she’s shared some of the sights by revealing her personal photographs online.

Posting the stunning holiday snaps on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official website, Kate has captured incredible vistas from above the canopy as well as nature shots, including one of an orangutan.

Life through Kate's eyes is certainly exciting! Here’s hoping this will become a regular feature on the website.

