Kate Middleton shares more personal travel photos!

See more photographs taken by Kate Middleton during the Diamond Jubilee tour…

Kate Middleton got behind the lens during the royal couple’s Diamond Jubilee tour of South East Asia and has shared some of her favourite photographs from a trip to the Borneo jungle online.

WATCH KATE'S BEAUTY EVOLUTION

SEE KATE MIDDLETON'S ROYAL TOUR STYLE

Once the official photographer for her parents’ Party Pieces website, the Duchess of Cambridge demonstrates a professional eye in capturing some incredible landscapes and nature shots.

We can’t get enough!

Keep up to date with all things Kate by downloading the InStyle App and following us on Twitter!