Kate Middleton’s stylish weekend!

It was a super-stylish weekend for Kate Middleton, who wowed in two different teal gowns out and about on her Royal duties.

Going all-out glam on her first look, Kate wore a belted teal gown from her go-to designer Jenny Packham, to attend an Olympics concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Cap lace shoulders and back detailing gave a twist on a classic Kate black tie look, as did her most elaborate hairstyle to date – an intricate plaited up-do.

