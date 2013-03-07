Kate Middleton’s next Royal engagement announced!

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be showing their support for the Armed Forces at this year’s Military Tournament.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be supporting the Armed Forces next month, with an appearance at the 2012 Military Tournament, alongside The Queen.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES

The two-hour show takes place in London in December, and will tell the life story of The Queen. With proceeds going to Royal charities supporting the Armed Forces, including the RAF Benevolent fund, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no doubt thrilled tosupport the event.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON’S ROYAL MOMENTS

Kate and Wills represented the Royal family at the annual Remembrance Day service last week, where William laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the RAF, as part of his role as a search and rescue pilot for the Air Force.

GET THE LATEST KATE MIDDLETON NEWS ON TWITTER