Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans revealed!

After a busy year representing the Royal family on an Eastern tour and at the Olympics, Kate Middleton and Prince William have no chance to slow down prior to Christmas, with a full schedule of events and appearances scheduled in the next few weeks.

The Duke and Duchess’ jam-packed schedule includes a trip to watch the Wales rugby team next week, a black tie gala for the Prince’s charity Centrepoint, and a red carpet appearance at the premiere of new film The Hobbit, amongst others.

With all these events coming up no doubt the Duchess will have a varied wardrobe planned, and we can’t wait to see some new looks from Kate!

