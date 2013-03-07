Kate Middleton’s career plans revealed…

If she wasn’t the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton would have had a very different career…

If Kate Middleton wasn’t firmly ensconced in her Royal role as the Duchess of Cambridge, it looks like she would have pursued a different career, revealing that she planned to take a job as a teacher!

Opening a new hockey pitch at her preparatory school St Andrew’s in Berkshire, the Duchess said, “It is such a treat l to be back here at St Andrew’s. I absolutely loved my time here; they were some of my happiest years, which makes it so incredibly special to be here today. In fact, I enjoyed it so much that when I had to leave, I told my mother that I was going to come back to be a teacher. While that didn’t quite happen, I was thrilled to have been asked back today on St. Andrew's Day.”

Wearing a tartan coat by Royal wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen, Kate matched her old school uniform of a kilt and green blazer. And of course the daring Duchess wasn’t fazed by taking to the pitch in her heeded boots, and showed off a move or two in a game of hockey.

