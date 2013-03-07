Kate Middleton reworks Alice Temperley in London!

It was another fashion recycling moment for Kate Middleton, who reworked her lace Alice Temperley dress yesterday…

Reworking the black and cream lace Alice Temperley dress she first stepped out in at the War Horse premiere in January, Kate Middleton was all smiles yesterday at a gala celebrating the 600th birthday of the university of St Andrews.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked thrilled to be celebrating the place that they first met, with Prince William giving a speech about the ‘happiest of memories, cold winters and good friends’.

And for Kate it was a chance to show off a new hairstyle, with her trademark Chelsea blowdry swapped for looser big barrel curls. We love!

