Kate Middleton recuperates at Kensington Palace

The exciting news that Kate Middleton is pregnant was met with worry when it emerged she had been taken into King Edward VII hospital by husband Prince William, but well wishers and photographers alike awaited her departure from the hospital and to see her driven back to Kensington Palace yesterday afternoon.

Having been diagnosed with an acute form of morning sickness, the Duchess of Cambridge has returned to Kensington Palace to rest and has bowed out of three upcoming engagements as a result.

Visited by her mother, father, brother and sister, Pippa Middleton, while in hospital, we’ve no doubt they’ll be on hand to get her back to fine form. And she’s got plenty of support from the Royal family, too.

Speaking for the first time about Kate’s pregnancy, Prince Charles said: “A very nice thought of grandfaterhood at my old age, if I may say so. So that’s splendid. And I’m very glad my daughter-in-law is getting better, thank goodness.”

Get well soon Kate!

