Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Royal family enjoy a day at the races...

Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Royal family hit Epsom Downs for a glamorous day at the races...

Looking race day perfect, Kate Middleton hit up the high street for her delicious floaty cream Peacock dress from Reiss with nude L.K Bennett courts and a pretty tailored cream jacket from Joseph. A neat 40s vintage-style cappuccino hued hat and Kiki McDonough gold and citrine drop earrings completed her understated elegant look.

Meanwhile not to be outdone by their new cousin in-law, Princess Eugenie opted for a black and white polka dot dress and matching hat, while her sister Princess Beatrice worked a floral shift with oversized floral fascinator.

And the men were super stylish too as Prince William and Prince Harry looked suitably dashing in their top hats and tails and ready for a bit of a flutter on the gee-gees.

Taking their places in the Royal box, the race got off to a thrilling start, however the Queen had to be satisfied with her horse Carlton House coming in at a rather disappointing third.

