Kate Middleton presents medals at the Paralympics!

Kate Middleton turned from Olympics fan to medal presenter, as she awarded the medals for discus at the Paralympics!

Kate Middleton has no doubt been Team GB’s number one fan at the Paralympics, but this weekend she took a more active role, presenting Brit Aled Davies with his gold medal for discus!

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES

Wearing a navy Emilio Pucci suit, the Duchess of Cambridge added a splash of colour with a neat Olympics scarf, and was seen in the Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley wedges she wore on many occasions during the Olympics.

KATE MIDDLETON’S LATEST ROYAL ENGAGEMENTS

After presenting Alex with his gold medal, patriotic Kate joined the 80,000 spectators in the stadium to sing the National Anthem.