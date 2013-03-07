Kate Middleton pregnancy latest!

After two days in hospital with severe morning sickness, Kate Middleton’s health is improving, according to official Royal sources.

St James’ Palace has issued a statement on behalf of the couple, saying: “The Duchess of Cambridge is continuing to feel better. She and the Duke are immensely grateful for the good wishes they have received.”

Doting husband Prince William spent six hours yesterday in hospital with his wife, and will likely be rushing back to be by her side today. Kate’s also received visits from her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and no doubt sister Pippa Middleton will be on her way to the hospital shortly, where Kate will be resting for a few more days.