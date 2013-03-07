Kate Middleton polls fourth most popular royal

Kate Middleton might be the newest edition to the royal family but she’s already pipping most of them to the post when it comes to popularity because she’s been voted fourth most popular royal.

WATCH KATE MIDDLETON'S BEAUTY EVOLUTION

SEE KATE'S MOST MEMORABLE ROYAL ENGAGEMENTS

The survey, carried out by King’s College London and Ipsos MORI, saw the Duchess of Cambridge follow Prince Harry in third place and the Queen in second with Prince William crowned most popular royal.

Who is your favourite royal? Tell us on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!