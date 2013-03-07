Kate Middleton named most Googled Brit of 2012

Kate Middleton joins the X Factor, London 2012, Whitney Houston and more in Google’s most searched terms of 2012…

Kate Middleton has topped Google’s search terms in 2012, as the most searched for British person of the year.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES

The Duchess of Cambridge was in good company, as Take That star and X Factor judge Gary Barlow followed her in second place, but both Brits were overtaken by singer Whitney Houston who tragically died in February.

WATCH KATE MIDDLETON’S BEAUTY TRANSFORMATION

With the Duchess expecting her first child next year, we can be sure that Kate will top the records again next year as we eagerly await news of the Royal baby.