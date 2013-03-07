Kate Middleton marks two years of Royal engagements

Kate Middleton and Prince William will soon be celebrating their second wedding anniversary, but the Duchess of Cambridge has already completed two years of Royal activities.

Although the Royal wedding took place in April 2011, the dedicated Kate Middleton became an official part of the Royal family in February that year, joining husband Prince William at a boat naming ceremony in Anglesey, where Kate and Wills now live.

Since then she has made a huge 112 public appearances, with and without husband Wills, at charity events, galas, and overseas tours.