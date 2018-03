Royal trio Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen hit London’s Fortnum & Mason together to unveil a commemorative plaque

While Kate Middleton has become quite accustomed to carrying out solo Royal duties, three was definitely not a crowd when the Duchess joined the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall at Fortnum & Mason to mark the renovation of Piccadilly.

KATE MIDDLETON'S ROYAL ENGAGEMENTS

Taking a tour of Fortnum & Mason’s luxury food hall, Kate Middleton modelled a blue collarless M Missoni coat teamed with grey Rupert Sanderson heels to greet staff and build up an appetite for a planned afternoon tea.