Kate Middleton is pregnant!

It’s been announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their first child.

It’s the Royal news we’ve been all for waiting for… Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their first child!

In an announcement on their Royal website, St James’ Palace confirmed, 'Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news.'

With Kate currently in hospital resting with a severe bought of morning sickness, there is no news yet as to whether the Royal tot will be a boy or a girl.

