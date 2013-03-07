Kate Middleton is learning to horse ride

Adding another string to her bow, the multi-talented Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed that her latest sporting hobby is learning to horse ride!

The Duchess met with Olympic and Paralympic athletes at a Team GB event at Buckingham Palace, and para-equestrian rider Lee Pearson told press, “Kate Middleton told me she’s learning to ride so I offered to give her some lessons. She held my medals and said how heavy they were, and asked me if I’d been riding all my life.”

Kate’s husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry are both keen riders and polo players, and Kate often watches from the sidelines, supporting them in games. Perhaps she’ll be on the pitch at the next match?

