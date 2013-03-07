Kate Middleton gets her very own Princess Catherine doll!

With the Royal Wedding just weeks away, Kate Middleton gets a waxy makeover in the form of a doll - Princess Catherine...

The Royal Wedding countdown is on! And to celebrate the future Princess, Hamleys toy store have immortalised Kate Middleton into Princess Catherine the doll!

Wearing that now-iconic blue Issa dress and styled with Beatrix Ong shoes, a gold clutch and a pink fascinator, the Princess Catherine Engagement doll captures Kate's look perfectly.

On sale at £35, for every doll sold £1 goes towards the Help For Heroes charity.

And with only 10,000 being made, better snap yours up quick before they sell out!

By Tara Gardner