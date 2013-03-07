Kate Middleton gets her very own Princess Catherine doll!

The Royal Wedding countdown is on! And to celebrate the future Princess, Hamleys toy store have immortalised Kate Middleton into Princess Catherine the doll!
Wearing that now-iconic blue Issa dress and styled with Beatrix Ong shoes, a gold clutch and a pink fascinator, the Princess Catherine Engagement doll captures Kate's look perfectly.
On sale at £35, for every doll sold £1 goes towards the Help For Heroes charity.
And with only 10,000 being made, better snap yours up quick before they sell out!
By Tara Gardner