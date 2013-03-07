Kate Middleton chairs charity meeting at St James's Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge continues her charity work by chairing a meeting at St James's Palace to discuss her work for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

This week we saw Kate Middleton visit Hope House in Reading on behalf of her charity Action on Addiction, and she's continued her charity work this week by staging a behind the scenes meeting for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The Duchess of Cambridge began supporting the charity, which supports care for desperately ill children, last January and has since made speeches on its behalf at their Treehouse Hospice and on her trip to Malaysia.

Kate is said to be taking another three or four charity patronages this year, which will be announced shortly.

