Kate Middleton beaten to most-searched-for spot by Tulisa Contostavlos

It may have seemed like Kate Middleton was the only A-lister that anyone wanted to talk about in 2012, but a list of internet search engine Bing’s most searched-for celebrities has revealed that X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos beat the Duchess of Cambridge to the top spot!

Taking the top two spots, Tulisa and Kate were followed by Cheryl Cole in third, the late Whitney Houston in fourth and Justin Bieber in fifth. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, Robert Pattinson and Rihanna also made it into the top ten.

