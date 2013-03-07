Kate Middleton and Prince William wrap up at the rugby!

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their Christmas activities with a trip to a rugby match…

With a jam packed Christmas schedule ahead, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in fine form as they started their festive Royal engagements with a trip to a rugby match in Wales.

Dazzling in a very festive red coat by L.K.Bennett that we first spotted her in over a year ago, the Duchess of Cambridge finished her Christmas ready look with leaf earrings and a berry red Gucci clutch.

The rugby match is just the beginning of a busy few weeks for Kate and Wills, who also have a black tie gala for the Prince’s charity Centrepoint, and a red carpet appearance at the premiere of new film The Hobbit coming up.